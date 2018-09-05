Destination Linux EP86 – Interview with Matthew Miller of Fedora
In this special episode of Destination Linux, we have an in-depth interview with Matthew Miller of Fedora. We are big fans of Fedora and Red Hat, especially Ryan :), so we are really excited about this episode!
If you’ve never seen an interview episode of Destination Linux then you are in for a treat! Our in-depth interviews are totally unique because we dedicate the entire show to the interview so instead of 5-10 minutes, our interviews can last over an hour since we cover all of the questions we can think of.
